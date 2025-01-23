Mount Everest climbing gets costlier, Nepal hikes permit fees to this amount: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mount Everest

Not good news for mountaineering enthusiasts as Nepal has decided to sharply increase the permit fees for climbing the world's highest mountain peak, Mount Everest, by at least 36 per cent, officials said. This new measure, which comes as an effort to control garbage pollution at the tallest peak, will see the royalty fee for foreigners climbing Everest from the normal south route in the spring season (March-May) hiked at USD 15,000. Currently, it used to be USD 11,000.

Updated fees for climbing Mount Everest

The autumn season (September-November) climbing fee has gone up to USD 7,500 from USD 5,500. The permit cost per individual for the winter (December-February) and monsoon (June-August) seasons has been revised to USD 3,750 from USD 2,750. The new fees for climbing the peak will come into effect on September 1, 2025.

While a cabinet decision has been made in this regard, the official announcement is yet to come, an official said. The regulations will first be published in the Nepal Gazette and then implemented.

Notably, the royalty fee for climbers from Nepal, the home country, went from the current free of Rs 75,000 to Rs 150,000 for autumn.

Last fee revision done in 2015

The last revision in the climbing fee was done in 2015, when the government moved away from a group-based system to a uniform fee of USD 11,000 per climber.

The climbing permits, which were valid for 75 days previously, now stand limited to only 55 days. According to the Kathmandu Post, the reduced validity is aimed at streamlining climbing activities.

“Bookings already confirmed for the spring 2025 expedition will not be affected by this change,” said Indu Ghimire, a joint secretary at the Tourism Ministry.

According to Ghimire, the regulations have focused on garbage management, social security for high-altitude workers, and boosting government revenue.

As per the amended rules, from the upcoming spring season, Everest climbers will be required to bring their poop back to base camp for proper disposal. Climbers must carry biodegradable bags to collect waste in the upper reaches.

Base camps typically have designated toilet tents with barrels to collect human waste during expeditions. However, in higher camps, only a few agencies provide similar facilities, while others rely on pits. Very few climbers use biodegradable bags to transport waste from the summit, the report added.

(With inputs from AP)

