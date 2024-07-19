Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Microsoft outage: Several broadcasters forced to go off air due to global IT disruption | FULL LIST

Multiple airports across the world, including those in New Delhi and Berlin, are reporting disruptions in services after the global outage.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 14:37 IST
Microsoft outage, London Stock Exchange, broadcasters off air
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Microsoft outage: A massive Microsoft outage on Friday (July 19) led to a widespread chaos and confusion all over the world, stemming from the cancellation of flights, banks being inoperational all of a sudden and media outlets unable to broadcast. Flight services were severely impacted as several of them grounded across the globe, including in India.

Some news outlets in the UK including CBBC (the broadcaster's children's channel) and Sky News were impacted as the outage forced them to go off air. However, it was later reported that Sky News came back on air after a period of time.

"Sorry! Something’s gone wrong," a message reads when tuning in. "While we fix it, please go to BBC iPlayer."

News outlets in Australia — including the ABC and Sky News — were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels, and reported sudden shutdowns of Windows-based computers.

More to follow...

