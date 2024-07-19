Microsoft outage: London Stock Exchange affected by global outage of IT systems

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Microsoft outage: The London Stock Exchange was affected by the global outage of the IT systems around the world, Sky News reported on Friday (July 19). According to a statement posted on the exchange's website early this morning, a technical issue was being investigated with the publication of RNS – the exchange's Regulatory News Service – announcements, the report stated.

“RNS news service is currently experiencing a 3rd party global technical issue, preventing news from being published on www.londonstockexchange.com. Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the Group, including London Stock Exchange, continue to operate as normal,” it said.

Reports came that Workspace, the news and data platform owned by the exchange’s parent LSEG, was also a victim of the global outage.

Crowdsourced website Downdetector showed outages at several banks and telecoms companies. When trading began at 8 am, the exchange’s website was still showing prices from the close on Thursday evening and is continuing to do so, Sky News reported.

The FTSE-100 opened 50 points lower – around 0.62% - at the open but no prices were available on the exchange’s website, according to Sky News.

The first glitches emerged in the US late on Thursday, blamed on a failure of Microsoft services including Azure and 365. Denver-based Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., grounded flights for over two hours and blamed issues with Microsoft’s online services. The airline lifted a nationwide pause on departures and started the process of resuming flights from 11 p.m. New York time.

Affects of Microsoft outage in other parts of the world

News agency Reuters reported that in Australia, media, banks and telecoms companies suffered outages, which the government said appears to be linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Social media platforms show users encountering issues and sharing their experiences. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage on their Microsoft 365 status page (formerly Twitter) and is currently investigating the cause. No estimated time for resolution is available.

Users have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences, with many encountering error messages and subsequent restarts that leave their computers in a loop.

Delhi Airport also highlighted that the services were temporarily impacted. "Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. Passengers are requested to be in touch with the airline concerned or the help desk on ground for updated flight information. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

