Friday, July 19, 2024
     
  Microsoft services face global outage LIVE Updates: Banks, airlines, broadcasters impacted
Microsoft services face global outage LIVE Updates: Banks, airlines, broadcasters impacted

A widespread Microsoft outage is impacting users around the world, according to Downdetector and reports. The disruption affects various services, causing problems for businesses across sectors.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 13:52 IST
Microsoft users worldwide are experiencing an outage impacting various services, including Microsoft Teams, Windows 365, and OneDrive, according to reports. Downdetector data reveals over 900 reports, with OneDrive (74 percent), server connection (16 percent), and Outlook access (10 percent) being the most affected areas.

Social media platforms show users encountering issues and sharing their experiences. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage on their Microsoft 365 status page (formerly Twitter) and is currently investigating the cause. No estimated time for resolution is available.

 

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:47 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Hong Kong airport 'in chaos' and Australian broadcasters down

    South China Morning Post in Hong Kong is reporting that an IT breakdown has left the international airport in "chaos".  It says check-in is being done manually but flights are still taking off. The airport has started emergency procedures to keep flights moving.

    The worldwide outage was also affecting Channel 10 and ABC in Australia, with Sky News Australia also down. In addition to this, there were delays at Australian airports and Virgin Airlines was experiencing problems. 

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Emergency 911 lines down in US states

    The emergency 911 lines in the US state of Alaska have gone down, according to the state troopers service. 

    "Due to a nationwide technology-related outage, many 911 and non-emergency call centres are not working correctly across the State of Alaska," a statement read. 

    It also issued other numbers which can be called if you are in need of assistance.

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:32 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Delhi Airport services impacted

    Delhi Airport tweets, "Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. Passengers are requested to be in touch with the airline concerned or the help desk on ground for updated flight information."

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Boarding scanners at UK airport offline

    Automated boarding scanners at UK's Edinburgh Airport are offline, a witness from the Reuters news agency says. 

    Edinburgh Airport was checking boarding passes manually, the witness said.

    We don't have an official statement from the airport just yet.

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    London Stock Exchange affected

    The London Stock Exchange is among the businesses that have been affected by the global outage of IT systems around the world.

    A statement posted on the exchange's website early this morning said that a technical issue was being investigated with the publication of RNS – the exchange's Regulatory News Service – announcements.

    It said: "RNS news service is currently experiencing a 3rd party global technical issue, preventing news from being published on www.londonstockexchange.com. Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the Group, including London Stock Exchange, continue to operate as normal."

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:27 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    Microsoft outage effecting businesses and broadcasters globally

     Airports, businesses and broadcasters including Sky News experiencing issues worldwide. Planes have been grounded as several airports are hit by a global IT outage, with Windows PCs shutting down and broadcasters and business also taken offline.

  • Jul 19, 2024 1:25 PM (IST) Posted by Om Gupta

    SpiceJet facing service outage due to Microsoft service outage

    #ImportantUpdate: We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.

