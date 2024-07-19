Microsoft services face global outage LIVE Updates: Banks, airlines, broadcasters impacted

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

Microsoft users worldwide are experiencing an outage impacting various services, including Microsoft Teams, Windows 365, and OneDrive, according to reports. Downdetector data reveals over 900 reports, with OneDrive (74 percent), server connection (16 percent), and Outlook access (10 percent) being the most affected areas.

Social media platforms show users encountering issues and sharing their experiences. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage on their Microsoft 365 status page (formerly Twitter) and is currently investigating the cause. No estimated time for resolution is available.