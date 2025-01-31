MEA slams UK report listing Hindu nationalism as 'extremist ideology', says should not be falsely equated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Randhir Jaiswal

In response to a report that says Hindu nationalism features as a new threat of extremism in the UK, External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it should not be condoned and falsely equated. In MEA's weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said, "We have seen some reports on this particular matter. The nature of the separatist and extremist threat out of the UK is well-known. It should not be condoned and falsely equated."

According to a report by The Guardian, Hindu nationalism has been listed among nine emerging threats in the UK. The revelation was made through a Home Office document that was leaked.

Earlier in 2024, a committee was set up by the UK Home Department Secretary of State Yvette Cooper. In the leaked document, the committee's report refers to "Hindu nationalist extremism" as an "extremist ideology."

MEA reacted to disruption of 'Emergency' movie's screening

In its previous weekly presser last week, the MEA responded to reports of 'Emergency' movie screening being disrupted in the UK. It said that the freedom of speech cannot be applied selectively. Jaiswal also added that India consistently raises concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements.

In its presser, the MEA said, "We hope the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members."

MEA on India-Bangladesh border row

The MEA in its weekly presser also touched upon the India-Bangladesh border row as he said that the DG-level talks between BSF and BGB are scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2025, in New Delhi. The meeting is proposed to facilitate discussion around all border-related issues.

Jaiswal added, "We expect all mutually agreed MOUs and agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border guarding forces and facilitate the the creation of mutually beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border."

On the reports of Indians missing in Russia, the MEA said that 16 persons have gone missing, and India remains in close touch with the Russian authorities regarding the issue.

