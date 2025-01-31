MEA on PM Modi's possible US visit: 'Specific dates would be announced...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Randhir Jaiswal

Addressing the weekly media presser, External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that both India and the US are working on an early visit of the PM to the US. Jaiswal added that the visit will further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that the specific dates for the visit will be announced at the appropriate time.

The MEA spokesperson also commented on the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, as he said that the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused, adding, "We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for the early extradition of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack to India."

On the issue of illegal migration, Jaiswal reiterated India's stand saying that India is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is also linked to other forms of organized crime. He added that both India and the US, as part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration.

He added, "We are keen to continue this cooperation. At the same time, the Government of India would need to do the required verification, including of nationality, of the concerned individuals, before they are deported to India. Any talk of numbers at this stage is premature."