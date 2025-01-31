Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. MEA on PM Modi's possible US visit: 'Specific dates would be announced...'

MEA on PM Modi's possible US visit: 'Specific dates would be announced...'

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that PM Modi's visit to the US will deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that specific dates will be announced at appropriate time.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 17:42 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 17:53 IST
Randhir Jaiswal
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Randhir Jaiswal

Addressing the weekly media presser, External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that both India and the US are working on an early visit of the PM to the US. Jaiswal added that the visit will further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He added that the specific dates for the visit will be announced at the appropriate time.

The MEA spokesperson also commented on the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, as he said that the US Supreme Court declined a petition from the accused, adding, "We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for the early extradition of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack to India."

On the issue of illegal migration, Jaiswal reiterated India's stand saying that India is firmly opposed to illegal migration, especially as it is also linked to other forms of organized crime. He added that both India and the US, as part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration. 

He added, "We are keen to continue this cooperation. At the same time, the Government of India would need to do the required verification, including of nationality, of the concerned individuals, before they are deported to India. Any talk of numbers at this stage is premature."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement