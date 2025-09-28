Mass shooting in North Carolina: Gunman opens fire at dockside NC restaurant from boat, several feared dead Authorities declared an "active shooter" situation and warned all residents to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity, according to the City of Southport.

North Carolina:

Multiple shots were fired into a dockside North Carolina restaurant on Saturday night from a passing boat, hitting multiple people and sending crowds running in fear, according to several media reports. According to media reports, at least three people were killed and eight others were injured, though the exact number of casualties is still unclear. The gunman fled the scene by boat and remains at large.

The incident took place shortly before 10 pm (local time) at the American Fish Company in Southport Yacht Basin, according to local reports. Authorities said the vessel pulled up to the restaurant, fired several shots into the crowd, and then fled the scene, with no suspects captured as of 10:30 pm, City Manager Noah Saldo confirmed to the Star News.

According to the Star News report, one person of interest is being questioned in relation to the deadly incident.

'Active shooter' situation

The City of Southport issued an alert about the matter, saying, "There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin." "There is an unknown number of injuries. Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911," said the City of Southport in a Facebook post.

The Brunswick County sheriff's office said they were assisting the Southport Police Department in the matter. "The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers."

Visuals showed heavy police presence

Meanwhile, videos showed a heavy police presence, raising concerns for public safety. Several police vehicles were seen with flashing sirens in a black-and-white clip shared on X. Another video captured civilians walking amid the heavy police deployment.

The American Fish Company, described as one of Southport's "favorite hangouts," regularly hosts live music events. On Saturday, the band "Bacon Grease" was scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 pm, according to the restaurant’s Instagram page.