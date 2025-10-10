'I dedicate this prize to President Trump for...': Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado Opposition activist Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday reacted to her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize win and has dedicated it to the "suffering" people of Venezuela and US President Donald Trump for supporting Venezuela’s fight for freedom.

'I dedicate this prize to President Trump'

In a post on X, Machado said, "This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

'They place politics over peace': White House

Earlier, the White House criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to give the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado and said that the Republican leader will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X, "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," he added.

