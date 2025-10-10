'They place politics over peace': White House after Trump's quest for Nobel Peace Prize falls short US President Donald Trump on Friday missed the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as the coveted prize was awarded to Venezuela's María Corina Machado by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

After the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Opposition activist Maraa Corina Machado of Venezuela rather than US President Donald Trump, the White House criticised the committee's decision and said that the Republican leader will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X, "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," he added.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, represented by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, announced the award, praising the Venezuelan opposition leader for keeping the "flame of democracy" alive in challenging times.

Born on October 7, 1967, Machado has been a vocal critic of the Venezuelan government's human rights abuses and has played a significant role in advocating for democracy and peace in the country.

Machado began her political journey in 2002 by co-founding the civic organisation Súmate, which focused on promoting electoral transparency. She served as a member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014. In 2013, she founded the political party Vente Venezuela, aligning with liberal and democratic values. Throughout her career, Machado has been a staunch advocate for human rights and has been recognised for her efforts to challenge the authoritarian regime in Venezuela.

Machado was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote peace and democracy in Venezuela. Her nomination highlights her courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to human rights and democratic ideals.

