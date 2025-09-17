Man rams car into FBI Pittsburgh office gates, in 'act of terror' The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, drove a white Toyota sedan into the entrance around 2.40 am (local time).

Pittsburgh:

A man rammed his car into the gate of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday in what authorities are calling an intentional act of terror, according to a Fox News report.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, drove a white Toyota sedan into the entrance around 2.40 am. After the crash, he retrieved an American flag from the vehicle, threw it over the gate, and fled on foot.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said it is not yet clear whether Henson was armed, warning that he could pose a threat. Authorities are still searching for him following the incident, the FBI’s Pittsburgh office confirmed in a statement.

FBI's statement on car incident

"This incident is being treated as a targeted attack on the FBI. No personnel were injured," the agency said in a statement. The FBI urged the public to avoid approaching the suspect and to call 911 or the bureau with any information on his whereabouts.

"He is currently wanted in connection with this crime against the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano told Fox News. "It is a federal offence, and we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent."