Image Source : CHELSEA/EXAMINERLIVE Man lights up cigarette in his car. What happened next will shock you

Smoking is injurious to health. But it can be for your pocket also if one is not careful. A UK smoker learnt his lesson the hard way as he blew off his car windscreen and ended up with a damaged vehicle after lighting a cigarette. He was lucky to escape and tell the tale -- of his stupidity.

Witnesses reported hearing an "enormous bang" on Saturday afternoon as the car's windscreen shattered and nearby buildings shook, Manchester Evening News reported.

The man had sprayed air freshener inside his vehicle, parked on a busy street in Halifax in West Yorkshire, when he thought of having a smoke.

Luckily, he climbed out of the battered car after the explosion with only minor injuries. Windows at nearby businesses were also damaged.

Police said it could have been worse and warned motorists about the dangers of aerosol cans and open flames.

The Fountain Street in the town centre was cordoned off and fire brigade visited the scene.

One Twitter user posted pictures of the incident and wrote: "A car explosion in Halifax Town Centre. What an enormous bang. I was in an adjacent bar. Emergency services on scene in moments. Unbelievably the driver just climbed out. Thankfully there appears to be no injuries."

One user wrote: "The capacity of eejitness never ceases to amaze."

Another remarked: "And the Darwin award of 2019 goes to... This wazzock who sprayed shit in his car, and blew it up!!"