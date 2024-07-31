'Unimaginable tragedy': Maldives President sends condolence message to PM Modi over Wayanad landslides

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/@PRESIDENCYMV/X Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu (L), a grim view of Wayanad landslide (R)

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on Wednesday, expressed condolence for the Kerala's Wayanad landslides victims where more than 170 lost their lives in the past 30 hours. In a condolence message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he described the extensive loss of lives, livelihoods, and devastation caused by this disaster as an "unimaginable tragedy".

Kerala landslide kills 172

The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, leading to a high number of casualties. Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet on Wednesday morning. The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off on Wednesday morning only. Tiny makeshift bridges were erected over swollen rivers and excavators were engaged non-stop in removing piles of debris and boulders, with rescue missions continuing in the landslide-hit hamlet.

Rescue operators, including Army personnel, NDRF, state emergency service personnel, and local people, were fighting all odds to carry out the tough mission even as rain continued to lash several areas.

"Unfortunate catastrophe"

Meanwhile, the Maldivian President, in a message, offered condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of the Maldives. "He expressed hope that the search and rescue efforts at the site will be able to operate quickly and successfully. Concluding the message, he also wished fortitude to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and everyone affected, in overcoming the painful consequences of this unfortunate catastrophe," added the message.

The number of people who lost their lives in the devastating series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has climbed to 172, with authorities on Wednesday expressing concern over the fate of 191 people who are still missing. "Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing in full swing. Our land has never experienced such painful sights before," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The Wayanad district administration confirmed the deaths of 172 people in the calamity.

CM says 144 bodies recovered

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister said that so far, 144 bodies have been recovered. Among them, 79 are men and 64 are women. "191 people are still missing," according to the latest count. Earlier in the day, a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Vijayan expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster. Vijayan said the scenes in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district are devastating. "Both these areas have been completely destroyed," he said.

He added that efforts to rescue as many people as possible from the disaster zone are progressing well. "In the two-day rescue operation, 1,592 people were rescued. This is the achievement of a coordinated and extensive mission to save so many people in a short span of time," Vijayan said.

(With inputs from agency)

