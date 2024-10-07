PM Modi, Maldives President hold bilateral talks, vow to boost defence cooperation, talks on FTA | TAKEAWAYS

Follow us on Image Source : @MEA/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Monday. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. During the first bilateral meeting, PM Modi and the President held comprehensive discussions to further deepen ties in a range of areas including development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages and defence cooperation.

India-Maldives special ties!

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occasion. In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."

RuPay card launched in Maldives

Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement to the tune of USD 400 million, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues. PM Modi and visiting Maldivian President also launched the Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated the new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations that had hit a rocky patch last year.

Muizzu, who is on a four-day state visit, held talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House here. After the talks, India also handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives built under the EXIM Bank’s buyer’s credit facilities. "Today, we have inaugurated the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo Airport. Now, the Greater Male Connectivity Project will also be expedited. We will also support the development of a new commercial port in Thilafushi," Modi told reporters here with Muizzu by his side.

India-Maldives to start talks on FTA

PM Modi said India and Maldives have decided to initiate discussion on the Free Trade Agreement to further strengthen economic ties. The prime minister described Maldives as a "close friend" which had an important position in India's neighbourhood policy and SAGAR vision. "India has always fulfilled the responsibilities of a neighbour. Today, we have taken up the vision of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to give our mutual cooperation a strategic direction," PM Modi said

Earlier, Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion. Muizzu was given a tri-services guard of honour before he drove down the Rajghat to offer his respects at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

Muizzu's India visit

Muizzu who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also today, the Maldivian President and First Lady paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

On Sunday, Muizzu upon his arrival was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu is visiting India on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu. "Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives.

At the meeting, Jaishankar and Muizzu spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries, Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a release. The two sides reviewed the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India and discussed exploring additional avenues that both countries see as mutual benefits in line with the current development priorities of the Maldives. The Maldivian President, along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, interacted with the Maldivian community residing in New Delhi as well.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: 'India has always played role of first responder for Maldives': PM Modi tells Muizzu | WATCH