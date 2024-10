Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maldives President Mohamed and PM Modi during a joint presser in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President on Monday inaugurated multiple projects virtually from Hyderabad House in New Delhi. During a joint presser, both leaders signed several MoUs and vowed to work together.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Muizzu here for extensive discussions on strengthening bilateral ties that are emerging after hitting a rocky patch last year. Muizzu arrived here on Sunday evening on a four-day visit.