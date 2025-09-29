Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London; Indian High Commission condemns 'shameful act' The Indian High Commission in London stated that it has taken the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue 'strongly with the local authorities for immediate action'. The High Commission condemned the act, calling it 'shameful'.

New Delhi:

Late Indian revolutionary Mahatma Gandhi's statue was vandalised at Tavistock Square in London, prompting the Indian High Commission to condemn the act. The High Commission took to social media to call it a 'shameful act' and confirmed taking the matter 'strongly with the local authorities for immediate action'.

Gandhi's statue has been placed at Tavistock Square for more than 50 years. It was unveiled on May 17, 1968, by then UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson. The statue was sculpted by artist Fredda Brilliant. The statue was placed at Tavistock Square to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian High Commission spoke on the vandalism. "High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the International Day of Nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma," The HCI wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The Commission stated that it has taken the matter seriously. "HCI London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," it added.

This comes three days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which is also called the International Day of Nonviolence.

Gandhi, born on 2nd October 1869, was an Indian revolutionary who led India's fight for freedom against the British. He was known as the idol of non-violence and is known as the Father of the Nation for India.

