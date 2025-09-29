Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand, hails Envoy appointments as 'welcome step' in 'rebuilding ties' EAM Jaishankar met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday in New York. Jaishankar described the meeting as "positive."

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand held talks on Monday aimed at improving the relationship between India and Canada, which had soured over the past year. The meeting took place in New York and was described by Jaishankar as a step forward in the right direction. He praised the recent appointment of High Commissioners as a critical development in the process of mending ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar shared details of the meeting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “A good meeting with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada this morning in New York. The appointment of High Commissioners is welcome as we rebuild ties. Discussed further steps in that regard today.”

He also expressed anticipation about welcoming Foreign Minister Anita Anand to India, further cementing the growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries. “I look forward to welcoming FM Anand in India,” he said.

Strained ties between India and Canada

India-Canada relations had reached a low point in 2023, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that the Indian government might have been linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh leader. These claims sparked a significant diplomatic crisis, with both countries expelling diplomats in retaliation.

In response to Trudeau's accusations, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats, and in turn, Canada expelled an equal number of Indian diplomats.