Loud noise diverts Las Vegas-Paris flight

A Paris-bound flight from Las Vegas was diverted to Boston because of a "loud noise", it was reported on Friday. The Delta airlines flight 148 had departed Las Vegas on Thursday night, reports Boston-based WCVB TV channel.

A passenger recorded the piercing noise heard aboard the plane with his phone.

One person was taken to the hospital after flight safely landed in Boston.

No other details were immediately available.

