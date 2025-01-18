Nirbhau, Nirvair: United Sikhs conducts Langar initiative, provides free meals amid Los Angeles wildfires

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/UNITED SIKHS X ACCOUNT United Sikhs launch Langar initiative

United Sikhs, a UN-affiliated humanitarian group, is known for providing aid in disasters, war zones, and other areas of instability. Going by its recognition, the United Sikhs is putting its efforts into reaching out to those in need as the ravaging wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Southern California. The group has come forward with its Langar initiative, providing free meals to those in need. According to a report by NBC, the group served over 1,300 meals last Sunday.

In a post on X, the group says that it is "tirelessly working on the ground, distributing hot meals, fruits, hygiene kits, water, and other essential supplies to those affected."

It also extended its gratitude to its volunteers and donors, adding, "Your compassion lights the way during these challenging times, helping us provide essential meals and support to those affected by the LA wildfires. Together, we’re not just feeding people - we’re nourishing hope and community."

The group in another post on X mentions, "Standing in solidarity with the communities impacted by the devastating LA fires. Guided by the principles of Seva and Sarbat da Bhala, UNITED SIKHS is on the ground providing meals, supplies, and hope to those in need. Together, we can help rebuild lives."

Currently, Southern California is battling with one of the most destructive wildfires, which saw thousands of homes burnt in Los Angeles. The number of casualties has gone up to 27 as powerful winds and dry conditions continue to fuel the wildfires.

The wildfires have left thousands of heartbroken families, burned-out business owners, and beleaguered leaders across Los Angeles County. The civilians in the city are now set to take up another daunting task, which is to rebuild what was lost in the destructive wildfires.