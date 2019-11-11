Longest-standing UK MP of Indian origin announces retirement

Keith Vaz, a British MP of Indian origin has announced his retirement from the UK Parliament on Sunday. His retirement comes weeks after Standard Committee of the UK House of Commons recommended he should be handed a six-month suspension over cocaine and prostitute scandal.

62-year-old Vaz, who has been a member of the British Parliament for 32-year, allegedly 'expressed a willingness' to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with male prostitutes. This led to calls of him stepping down, including those from his own party.

The Labour MP from Leicester East reportedly said that he would not stand for the General Elections slotted for next month.

"I have decided to retire after completing 32 years as the Member of Parliament for Leicester East," Vaz said in a statement. "In that time i have won eight general elections. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my constituency since i came to the city in 1985," he added.

Vaz thanked the people of Leicester for their 'absolute loyalty and support'.

Reacting to his statement, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn described him as "among the pioneering group of black and Asian Labour MPs elected in 1987."

"Keith has made a substantial and significant contribution to public life, both as a constituency MP for the people of Leicester and for the Asian community across the country. He has helped to pave the way for more BAME (Black, Asian and Minorities Ethnic) people to become involved in politics," Corbyn said.

Keith Vaz was born and brought up in the UK but his family hailed to Goa, India.

(With Inputs from ANI)