ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attack

ISIS claims responsibility for the London terror attack, according to its media wing. A man on Sunday was shot dead by the Scotland Yard after he went on a stabbing frenzy on a busy high street in Streatham district of south London.

The 20-year-old man was identified as Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman. PTI quoted, "British national with extended family in Sri Lanka, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS)."

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in December 2018 after being charged with 10 terror-related offences. He was aged 18 at that time. After being under surveillance, Amman was released last month under licence.

As per London police, the man had stabbed several persons before he was shot dead.

