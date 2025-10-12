'Likely its espionage': Nobel Peace Prize leak suspected before Maria Machado's win Before the official Nobel Peace Prize announcement, unusual betting on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado raised suspicions of a possible leak. The Nobel Institute suspects espionage but denies any insider breach.

New Delhi:

Just before the Nobel Peace Prize was officially announced on Friday, unusual betting activity on an online prediction market called Polymarket suggested that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado would win. Her chances suddenly jumped to over 73 per cent, even though she was not considered a frontrunner by media or experts.

Nobel Institute suspects espionage

Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Nobel Institute, told Norway’s TV2 that the suspicious betting is “highly likely” linked to espionage. He said the Institute will investigate and may increase security to prevent future leaks. He explained that espionage might look like an insider leak, but deliberate leaks from inside are unlikely.

Despite these concerns, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chairman of the Nobel Committee, dismissed the idea of an internal leak, saying, “I don’t think there have ever been any leaks in the entire history of the prize.”

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her strong work promoting democracy and peaceful change in Venezuela. She was banned from running in the country’s 2024 presidential elections.

Trump's quest for Nobel Peace Prize falls short...

Trump was eyeing the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for a while. On several occasion, the 79-year-old has claimed to resolve seven wars and conflicts, which also includes the May 2025 India-Pakistan skirmish. However, even before the name of the winner was announced, Trump had hinted that he may not receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, as he couldn't resolve the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on since February 2022.

With Trump's quest for a Nobel Peace Prize falling short, the White House criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee and accused it of ignoring the US President's contributions to global peace. In an X post, White House spokesman Steven Cheung also said that Trump would continue to make peace deals.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," Cheung said.