Lahore’s air quality worsens, surpasses Delhi, NASA photos reveal smog as respiratory cases soar to 15,000

Image Source : AP People visit a vegetable market as smog envelopes the area of Lahore, Pakistan.

More than 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections have been reported in a single day as Lahore’s smog problem worsens, overwhelming local hospitals. With an AQI of 1136, the city became one of the most polluted cities in the world, prompting emergency measures and international attention.

Hospitals full of respiratory issues

The severe smog led to an increase in patients suffering from breathing problems, dry cough, bronchitis and chest infections. Major hospitals including Mayo and Jinnah are overwhelmed with thousands of cases treated daily. Health experts warned that children and people with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Emergency measures established in Lahore

To tackle the problem, the Punjab government imposed a three-month ban on marriages, closed schools and colleges, issued strict emission guidelines for light-duty vehicles smog will face penalties, and intensive efforts are underway to reduce pollution across the province.

NASA highlights Lahore’s pollution problem

NASA’s MODIS recently shared satellite images showing thick smog in northern Pakistan, reducing visibility in cities like Lahore. According to NASA, the AQI level in Punjab has shot up to 1,900 in some areas, polluting air quality and categorizing smog as “calamity”.

