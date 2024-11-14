Delhi enforces GRAP 3 anti-pollution measures as air quality declines | Key restrictions explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: An anti-smog gun is being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution amid smog in New Delhi.

Amid worsening air quality, Delhi will implement enhanced anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 from tomorrow to curb pollution levels.

Tougher measures to combat pollution from tomorrow

From tomorrow, Delhi will implement measures in the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle rising air pollution in the city. These increasing limits occur as a result of continuous increases in particulate matter, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and addressing the health risks associated with pollution.

Key measures under GRAP 3

More stringent measures will be introduced under Grap 3, including the frequency of construction works, frequency of road sprinklers and restrictions on diesel generators. Authorities have also issued advice to residents there, and have encouraged them to reduce outdoor activity and not contribute to car emissions.

Delhi air quality reaches dangerous levels

As air quality records continue to rise, the Delhi government and pollution authorities are stepping up efforts to reduce environmental hazards. GRAP 3 is designed to provide immediate relief while long-term pollution control solutions continue to be explored.

Also read | Greater Noida doctor performs wrong eye surgery on 7-year-old boy, family seeks licence revocation