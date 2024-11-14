Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Greater Noida doctor performs wrong eye surgery on 7-year-old boy, family seeks licence revocation

A Greater Noida doctor mistakenly operated on a 7-year-old boy’s right eye instead of his left at Anand Spectrum Hospital, leading to a complaint seeking licence revocation and closure of the facility. Authorities have launched an investigation amid rising cases of medical negligence.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Greater Noida Updated on: November 14, 2024 16:56 IST
Greater Noida doctor
Image Source : FREEPIK REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

A seven-year-old boy from Greater Noida underwent surgery on his right eye instead of his left eye at Anand Spectrum Hospital, Sector Gamma 1 after surgery. When the boy's family realised his mistake, they reported that they met with the doctor and his staff and tortured him. A complaint was later filed with the Medical Director, seeking the revocation of the doctor's licence and the closure of the hospital.

Police investigative underway

Authorities are investigating the incident and promise to take significant action. The case exacerbates similar cases of medical negligence, echoed by recent incidents in Kerala and Ludhiana where patients were operated on with the wrong body parts, triggering public outcry and official suspensions.

Also read | Centre declares parts of Manipur as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA | List of affected regions

