Greater Noida doctor performs wrong eye surgery on 7-year-old boy, family seeks licence revocation

A seven-year-old boy from Greater Noida underwent surgery on his right eye instead of his left eye at Anand Spectrum Hospital, Sector Gamma 1 after surgery. When the boy's family realised his mistake, they reported that they met with the doctor and his staff and tortured him. A complaint was later filed with the Medical Director, seeking the revocation of the doctor's licence and the closure of the hospital.

Police investigative underway

Authorities are investigating the incident and promise to take significant action. The case exacerbates similar cases of medical negligence, echoed by recent incidents in Kerala and Ludhiana where patients were operated on with the wrong body parts, triggering public outcry and official suspensions.

