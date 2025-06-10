LA protests: Trump sends 2,000 additional troops as stir against immigration crackdown intensifies | Updates LA protests: The protests negan on Friday and have grown intense since as US federal agents arrested more than 40 people in Los Angeles during a series of immigration raids.

Los Angeles:

President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to ongoing protests against federal immigration raids, according to US officials.

The order places the Guard members on active duty, although one official noted that it might take a day or two before they begin deployment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of troop movements.

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the decision on social media, calling it reckless and "disrespectful to our troops". He claimed the move was not about ensuring public safety but rather about feeding "a dangerous President's ego".

Here are the top updates on the LA protests:

In a separate action, the Pentagon dispatched approximately 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms to Los Angeles to assist the National Guard. According to US Northern Command, their primary role is to protect federal personnel and property, including immigration agents.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell expressed concern about the sudden arrival of the Marines, saying it created a "significant logistical and operational challenge" as they were not coordinating with local police forces.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the federal government over the deployment of state National Guard troops, claiming that Trump had overstepped his authority and infringed on state sovereignty. Bonta said the administration's actions were unlawful and sought a court injunction to block the deployment.

The protests began on Friday after federal agents arrested more than 40 people in Los Angeles during a series of immigration raids. By Monday, demonstrations had entered their fourth day, with increasingly tense confrontations between protesters and law enforcement.

Smoke lingered over downtown Los Angeles on Monday after protestors blocked a major freeway and set fire to self-driving vehicles. Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades. A heavy police presence, including vehicles from nearby cities, secured the area around a federal detention facility.

Despite the clashes, most of the city remained calm. Earlier in the day, thousands gathered peacefully around City Hall for a union rally ahead of a hearing for labour leader David Huerta, who had been arrested during Friday’s protest and was released later that day on a USD 50,000 bond. Huerta is president of the Service Employees International Union California, which represents janitors, security personnel and other workers across the state. His arrest has become a focal point for public anger against the immigration raids.

The early Monday protests had a largely peaceful and even celebratory tone. People danced to live music, buoyed by Huerta’s release. Protesters formed human chains outside the federal detention centre and sang in front of police lines. Religious leaders were also present, helping to calm tensions.

As the day wore on, tensions escalated. Demonstrators chanted in front of a line of National Guard troops backed by Homeland Security officers, shouting "Free them all!" and "National Guard go away".

Attorney General Bonta accused Trump of escalating the situation by announcing the deployment, which he said contributed directly to the violence on Sunday.

Trump defended his decision, stating that Los Angeles would have been “completely obliterated” without the deployment. Speaking later at a White House event, he claimed that state officials were "afraid to do anything".

Protests continued to spread across Los Angeles County, with reports of federal immigration agents operating in Whittier and Huntington Park sparking further demonstrations. More protests were planned in cities nationwide.

Outside a clothing warehouse in Los Angeles, family members of detained workers held a press conference, demanding the release of their loved ones.

Why are protests happening in Los Angeles?

The protests in Los Angeles were sparked by federal immigration raids that began on Friday. These raids led to the arrest of over 40 people across the city, triggering public outrage and demonstrations. Protesters opposed the aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, the presence of federal agents in local communities, and the subsequent deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to the city.

A key moment that intensified the protests was the arrest of labour leader David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California, during a demonstration. His detention became a rallying point, symbolising broader concerns over civil liberties, immigration policy, and the use of military force in civilian areas.

With inputs from AP