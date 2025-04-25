Pakistan admits support for terror outfits, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says 'did dirty work for US' In an interaction with Sky News, Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister admitted Pakistan's support for terrorism. He claimed that Pakistan has been doing the "dirty work" for the US.

Islamabad:

In a significant development amidst the deteriorating ties between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 tourists, Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has admitted Pakistan's involvement in promoting terrorism, including funding and backing terrorist groups. In a viral video clip which shows the Pakistani Defence Minister in conversation with Sky News, Asif says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades and the West, including Britain."

Khawaja Asif exposes Pakistan

"That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable," Khwaja Asif adds.

Asif also said that there is a possibility of "all-out war" with India. Notably, his statement has come as ties between India and Pakistan have plummeted to a new low, with New Delhi accusing Pakistan of orchestrating the Pahalgam attacks.

It is to be noted that Pakistan sheltered UN-designated terrorist Osama bin Laden, whom the US eliminated by violating Pakistan's airspace through a special operation in Abbottabad.

India has been continously exposing Pakistan's deep state actors who have been instrumental in destablising Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has made attempts by reaching out to the global community to expose Pakistan's usage of terrorism as a tool against India.