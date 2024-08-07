Khaleda Zia's first statement after release: 'We have to build democratic Bangladesh' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

In her first public statement after being released from jail, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has made an impassioned plea to her fellow countrymen. Zia, who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), urged the citizens to work towards building a "democratic Bangladesh where all religions are respected." Her remarks came at a time when the country is reeling under complex political and social challenges following Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid the ongoing protests.

"You have been praying for my health all this while. I am able to speak to you due to the blessings of Allah. We have been able to get independence from this fascist government. I pay my obeisance to the brave ones who gave their lives," Zia said in a video message in Bangla. "We have to form a new Bangladesh from this victory where the youth and students will be our hope," she added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

