Those at or near Kabul's Serena Hotel should leave immediately: US, UK warn citizens over 'security threats'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Those at or near Kabul's Serena Hotel should leave immediately: US, UK warn citizens

The United States has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to the Serena Hotel in Kabul and its vicinity because of security threats. According to a report with the Agence France-Presse, the United Kingdom has also asked citizens to avoid hotels in Afghanistan. The warning comes days after dozens were killed in a mosque attack in Afghanistan, which was later claimed by the ISIS.

"U.S. citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," the US State Department said, citing "security threats" in the area.

"In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)," Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday said the US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the brink of an economic disaster. The US, however, has refused to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, they said.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops at the end of August.

The US statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.”

The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

