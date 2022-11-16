US President Joe Biden stumbles at stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him in Bali | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI US President Joe Biden stumbles at stairs during visit to Mangrove forest in Indonesia.

G20 Summit, Indonesia Day 2: Gathered at Bali's Mangrove forest along with PM Modi, and other world leaders, US President Joe Biden was seen stumbling at the stairs while being accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

A video showed Joe Biden briefly stumbling while climbing the stairs but was safely held by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The 79-year-old US President is infamous for often forgetting things and inviting confused gestures during public meetings.

Previously, Joe Biden, got his foot caught and fell off his bike while cycling in Delaware where he was celebrating the 45th anniversary of his wedding with First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden is attending two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with NATO allies after reports claimed that a Russian missile hit Poland killing at least 2 people.

However, Joe Biden said that initial reports didn't confirm whether it was fired from Russia, whatever it was, they will find out.

