Biden doubles US vaccination goal to 200 million doses in first 100 days

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a new vaccine goal of 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office. "I know it's ambitious. Twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it," Biden said during his first press conference since taking office.

Fifteen of Biden's predecessors held a solo news conference within 33 days of taking office, according to a CNN analysis of the past 100 years. But Biden regularly answers questions from reporters at events at the White House or on its South Lawn.

CNN reported that the announcement comes after Biden in recent days has consulted with his advisers and health experts on what a new, realistic goal would be.

The President directed states to make all adults eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.

If Americans continue to get vaccinated and follow health and safety guidelines, Biden said earlier this month, there is a "good chance" that family and friends will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July together in small groups.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 130,473,853 total doses have been administered - about 77% of the 169,223,125 doses delivered, according to data published Wednesday by the CDC. That's nearly 2.3 million more doses reported administered since Tuesday for a seven-day average of about 2.5 million doses per day.

CNN further reported that the President noted that his administration has sent out 100 million payments of the $1,400 stimulus checks to people's bank accounts and "millions more will be getting their money very soon."

The USD 1,400 stimulus payments were a part of the USD 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The US has reported over 30 million COVID-19 cases -- the most anywhere in the world.

