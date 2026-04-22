JD Vance's Pakistan visit on hold 'indefinitely' as US extends Iran ceasefire amid stalled diplomacy

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his planned diplomatic visit to Islamabad, which was expected to focus on negotiations with Iran amid unrest in the Middle East. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the trip has now been put on hold indefinitely after US President Donald Trump ‘unilaterally’ extended the ceasefire with Iran.

A White House official, cited by the aforementioned media outlet, confirmed that the visit has been “called off with no new dates set.” The official also said that “any future travel for diplomatic engagements will be announced later.” The decision reflects a pause in US diplomatic movement while the administration awaits clearer signals from Tehran.

Trump’s ceasefire announcement

Trump on Wednesday announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, saying it will remain in force until the latter presents a proposal and engages in ongoing negotiations. Trump said the pause followed a direct appeal from Pakistan’s leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The US President, however, said the blockade of Iranian ports will continue.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Losing side cannot dictate: Iran on US

The move has triggered a sharp reaction from Iran. Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, dismissed the US decision, saying that the “losing side cannot dictate terms.” He further stated that “Trump's extension of the ceasefire means nothing” and repeated that the “losing side cannot set the terms.” He also warned that “continuing the siege is no different from bombing and must be responded to militarily,” adding that “it is time for Iran to take the initiative.”