JD Vance condemns Pahalgam attack: 'Prayers are with them those who mourn this horrific attack' U.S. Vice President JD Vance, during his official visit to India, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed condolences, while reaffirming U.S. support in the fight against terrorism.

New Delhi:

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, currently on an official tour to India, extended his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir, that has left the nation in shock. Along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children, JD Vance expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by the attack, which took place on April 22, 2025, in the popular tourist destination of Baisaran Valley.

Taking to X during his visit to the historic Amber Fort in Jaipur, Vance said, “Usha and I are deeply saddened by the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Over the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of India and the warmth of its people, but today our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they mourn this tragic loss. We stand with the people of India during this difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence.”

The Vice President’s visit to India, which began in New Delhi on April 21, aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the United States and India, with a focus on trade, defense, and regional security. During his time in New Delhi, Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders discussed initiatives to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and deepened cooperation on defence and energy issues.

On April 22, Vance and his family travelled to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where they were welcomed with a traditional Indian ceremony at the Amber Fort, complete with cultural performances and hospitality. They also visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, admiring its intricate architecture and offering prayers for peace.

Meanwhile, the situation in Pahalgam remains tense after the attack on April 22, when armed terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley, a breathtaking location known as the "Mini Switzerland of India."

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted, leaving 26 people dead and several tourists injured. Early reports indicate that the victims were targeted based on their religion, deepening the tragedy.

The Indian government swiftly responded, launching an anti-terror operation aimed at capturing the perpetrators. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to oversee the ongoing efforts, announcing a massive security operation to bring the attackers to justice. “We will not spare those responsible for this heinous act,” Shah affirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, offering his condolences to the victims' families. In his statement, Modi vowed that the terrorists responsible would face justice. “The perpetrators of this barbaric act will not go unpunished. We stand united in the fight against terror,” Modi emphasized, assuring the nation of the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of civilians and tourists.