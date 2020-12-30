Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan

The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Ibaraki and was also felt in some parts of Tochigi and Chiba prefectures.

Tokyo Published on: December 30, 2020 13:10 IST
japan earthquake
5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Wednesday, the weather agency said, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 9.35 a.m., was centered inland with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, with a depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Ibaraki and was also felt in some parts of Tochigi and Chiba prefectures.

In Gunma and Saitama prefectures, the quake registered 3 on the seismic scale.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at any nuclear power stations in or close to the affected regions.

