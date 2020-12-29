Image Source : GOOGLE Japan halts entry of foreign nationals in view of coronavirus pandemic

The Japanese government has decided to ban the entry of foreign nationals, including those travelling from India, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Embassy of India in Japan, the government will not allow Indians to enter into the country from January 4.

It tweeted that no new visas will be issued by the Embassy/Consulates of Japan in India with immediate effect. Those having valid visa and had plans to travel to Japan can do so till January 3.

The embassy said that those who have returned from Japan temporarily and hold re-entry permits can travel back to the country as of now.

"On and after January 4, 2021, entry into Japan will not be allowed for even those who already have visas," it said. For emergency or exceptional case, it said, guidelines will follow in due course of time.

The government has also made it mandatory for passengers to undergo RT-PCR test. Those with negative report will only be allowed to board a flight. It will be followed by RT-PCR test on landing in Japan. As per the rule, 14 days self-quarantine is mandatory and "is to be strictly followed".

The embassy said that those who wish to travel back to India from Japan temporarily must take re-entry permit without fail.

