Janmashtami 2025: Devotees celebrate across globe, including Pakistan's historic Krishna temples

The festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is being observed with great fervour and devotion across India. Long queues of devotees have been seen outside temples nationwide. However, what many might not know is that Janmashtami is also celebrated in Pakistan, where several historic Krishna temples still exist and continue to attract devotees during this auspicious occasion.
Krishna temples in Pakistan
Among the most prominent is the Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi, considered the largest Hindu temple in the city. Built in 1897 by Kanchi Mal and Ujagar Mal Ram Panchal, the temple had closed temporarily after the partition but was later reopened for worship. In the 1980s, even Indian diplomats based in Islamabad would visit this temple during Janmashtami.
Besides Rawalpindi, Krishna temples are located in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Abbottabad, and Umerkot. In Lahore, out of approximately 20–22 temples, only two currently conduct regular worship. The Krishna Temple in Kesarpura, Lahore, sees proper rituals during Janmashtami.
In Abbottabad, a once-famous Krishna temple stands in a deteriorated state, with no regular worship taking place. In Karachi, the Swaminarayan Temple houses idols of Hare Krishna Maharaj and Radha-Krishna. Quetta is home to an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple, which is well-known among the local Hindu community.
Global presence of Krishna devotion
Janmashtami is not limited to the Indian subcontinent. Millions of Krishna devotees, also known as Vaishnavs, celebrate the festival globally. According to Krishna.com, there are approximately 560 million Vaishnavs worldwide.
ISKCON, founded in the 1960s, played a key role in spreading Krishna consciousness globally, especially in Western countries. Today, Krishna temples can be found in the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Russia, Malaysia, Ghana, Fiji, Nepal, Bangladesh, and many other nations.
Some of the most notable ISKCON temples include:
- Radha Madhav Dham, Texas, USA
- New Vrindaban, West Virginia, USA
- ISKCON London
- ISKCON Paris
- 12 ISKCON temples in Canada
- 60+ centers in Argentina and Brazil
- 30+ centers in Russia
In Australia, the ISKCON temple near Sydney is a major spiritual hub. In Indonesia, the Prambanan Temple stands as the largest Hindu temple complex.
In Ghana, there exists a unique African Hindu monastery where locals worship Lord Krishna with deep devotion. Meanwhile, in England, the Shri Venkateswara Balaji Temple houses a magnificent 12-foot idol of Lord Vishnu.
Major Krishna temples in India
India remains the heart of Krishna devotion with famous temples such as:
- Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha
- Prem Mandir and ISKCON Temple, Vrindavan
- Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura
- Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara, Rajasthan
- ISKCON Temple, Bengaluru
- Sri Ranchorji Maharaj Temple, Gujarat
- Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Chennai
- Balakrishna Temple, Hampi, Karnataka
- Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka
A festival without borders
Janmashtami continues to unite devotees across religions, cultures, and nations in devotion to Lord Krishna. The celebration of his birth is not confined by geography—it resonates from the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to those of Rawalpindi, New York, London, and beyond. This global spiritual legacy underscores the timeless and universal appeal of Krishna’s message of love, duty, and devotion.