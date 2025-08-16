Janmashtami 2025: Devotees celebrate across globe, including Pakistan's historic Krishna temples Janmashtami 2025 is being celebrated with devotion across the world, including in Pakistan, where historic Krishna temples still draw worshippers, reflecting Lord Krishna's global spiritual legacy.

The festival of Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is being observed with great fervour and devotion across India. Long queues of devotees have been seen outside temples nationwide. However, what many might not know is that Janmashtami is also celebrated in Pakistan, where several historic Krishna temples still exist and continue to attract devotees during this auspicious occasion.

Krishna temples in Pakistan

Among the most prominent is the Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi, considered the largest Hindu temple in the city. Built in 1897 by Kanchi Mal and Ujagar Mal Ram Panchal, the temple had closed temporarily after the partition but was later reopened for worship. In the 1980s, even Indian diplomats based in Islamabad would visit this temple during Janmashtami.

Besides Rawalpindi, Krishna temples are located in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Abbottabad, and Umerkot. In Lahore, out of approximately 20–22 temples, only two currently conduct regular worship. The Krishna Temple in Kesarpura, Lahore, sees proper rituals during Janmashtami.

In Abbottabad, a once-famous Krishna temple stands in a deteriorated state, with no regular worship taking place. In Karachi, the Swaminarayan Temple houses idols of Hare Krishna Maharaj and Radha-Krishna. Quetta is home to an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple, which is well-known among the local Hindu community.

(Image Source : PTI)Children dressed as Lord Krishna added charm and joy to Janmashtami celebrations across the country.

Global presence of Krishna devotion

Janmashtami is not limited to the Indian subcontinent. Millions of Krishna devotees, also known as Vaishnavs, celebrate the festival globally. According to Krishna.com, there are approximately 560 million Vaishnavs worldwide.

ISKCON, founded in the 1960s, played a key role in spreading Krishna consciousness globally, especially in Western countries. Today, Krishna temples can be found in the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Russia, Malaysia, Ghana, Fiji, Nepal, Bangladesh, and many other nations.

Some of the most notable ISKCON temples include:

Radha Madhav Dham, Texas, USA

New Vrindaban, West Virginia, USA

ISKCON London

ISKCON Paris

12 ISKCON temples in Canada

60+ centers in Argentina and Brazil

30+ centers in Russia

In Australia, the ISKCON temple near Sydney is a major spiritual hub. In Indonesia, the Prambanan Temple stands as the largest Hindu temple complex.

In Ghana, there exists a unique African Hindu monastery where locals worship Lord Krishna with deep devotion. Meanwhile, in England, the Shri Venkateswara Balaji Temple houses a magnificent 12-foot idol of Lord Vishnu.

(Image Source : PTI)Janmashtami is being celebrated with fervour and devotion

Major Krishna temples in India

India remains the heart of Krishna devotion with famous temples such as:

Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

Prem Mandir and ISKCON Temple, Vrindavan

Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura

Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara, Rajasthan

ISKCON Temple, Bengaluru

Sri Ranchorji Maharaj Temple, Gujarat

Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Chennai

Balakrishna Temple, Hampi, Karnataka

Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka

(Image Source : PTI)People flocked to the temples to celebrate Janmashtami with devotion and enthusiasm.

A festival without borders

Janmashtami continues to unite devotees across religions, cultures, and nations in devotion to Lord Krishna. The celebration of his birth is not confined by geography—it resonates from the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to those of Rawalpindi, New York, London, and beyond. This global spiritual legacy underscores the timeless and universal appeal of Krishna’s message of love, duty, and devotion.