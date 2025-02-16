Jaishankar meets Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor, discusses bilateral ties, BIMSTEC

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRSJAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Foreign Minister of Interim government of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain in Muscat

Jaishankar meets Touhid Hossain: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain in Muscat on Sunday (February 16) to deliberate on bilateral ties and matters related to BIMSTEC. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference, which was jointly organized by the foreign ministries of India and Oman.

In an X post, Jaishankar said, "Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. The conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on BIMSTEC."

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) comprises seven member nations: Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Bangladesh is set to assume the chairmanship of the upcoming BIMSTEC summit, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from April 2 to 4 this year.

India and Bangladesh ties

India and Bangladesh's strong relationship faced significant strain after Sheikh Hasina was removed from power and compelled to leave the country amid large-scale anti-government protests in August last year.

Nobel Peace laureate Mohammad Yunus assumed power just days after Hasina fled to India.

Ties worsened further due to attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Following Hasina's ouster, there was a surge in violence against Hindus and other minorities, including attacks on temples, sparking serious concerns in New Delhi.

