UN report: ISIL planned large-scale attacks in India, foiled by Modi govt vigilance

The Islamic State (IS) had planned large-scale terrorist attacks in India but was unable to execute them due to the vigilance of the Narendra Modi-led government, according to a shocking report by the United Nations (UN). However, the terror outfit’s leadership attempted to incite “lone actor” attacks through its supporters within the country.

The 35th report of the UN’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which tracks ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), Al-Qaeda, and their affiliated organizations, reveals that these terror groups are constantly modifying their strategies due to global counterterrorism pressures. ISIL, commonly known as the Islamic State (IS) or Daesh, aims to establish a “caliphate” in the Middle East and has been involved in numerous deadly attacks worldwide.

Islamic state’s strategy in India

The UN report states, “ISIL (Daesh) has been unsuccessful in carrying out large-scale attacks in India. However, its leaders have attempted to instigate ‘lone actor’ attacks through supporters based in the country.” Lone actor attacks are acts of violence inspired by extremist ideology, carried out by individuals who are not directly part of an organized terrorist group.

The report highlights that IS-backed propaganda outlet Al-Jauhar Media has continued its anti-India disinformation campaign through its publication Seerat-ul-Haq. The extremist group has been using online platforms to radicalize and recruit individuals for carrying out small-scale yet deadly terror strikes.

The terror threat from Afghanistan

The UN report also warns of the presence of over two dozen terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, posing a persistent security threat to the region and beyond. Member states believe that the instability originating from Afghanistan could have far-reaching consequences, further fueling extremism and violence.

Additionally, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ 20th report on ISIL emphasizes that the terror group continues to pose a severe threat to international peace and security. It describes the current situation as “alarming” due to the continued risks posed by ISIL’s activities.

With growing concerns over lone-wolf attacks and radicalization, counterterrorism agencies remain on high alert, ensuring that India remains safeguarded against such threats. The report reinforces the necessity for global cooperation in combating terrorism and preventing extremist networks from spreading their influence.