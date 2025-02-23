Italy's Meloni lauds PM Modi, Trump, hits out at 'liberal network': 'All mud they throw at us' Italian PM Giorgia Meloni praised Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and other conservative leaders at CPAC while criticizing the Left's hypocrisy and defending global right-wing collaboration.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly defended global conservative leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC. Speaking via video link on Saturday, Meloni accused the Left of hypocrisy and alleged that they react with "hysteria" to the growing influence of right-wing leaders worldwide.

During her address, Meloni expressed admiration for Modi, highlighting his leadership and growing global influence alongside other right-wing figures such as former US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created a global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were celebrated as statesmen. But when leaders like Trump, myself, (Javier) Milei, or perhaps (Narendra) Modi advocate for conservative policies, we are called threats to democracy," Meloni remarked. "This is the Left’s double standard, but people are no longer fooled by it. Despite their relentless attacks, citizens continue to support us."

Meloni also praised Trump, calling him a steadfast leader who remains committed to conservative values despite pressure from liberal establishments. "The Left is nervous, and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally," she said.

Her remarks underscored the rising prominence of conservative leaders like Modi, who has positioned India as a major global power while maintaining a strong nationalist agenda. Modi’s leadership has been praised for his economic policies, focus on national security, and efforts to assert India’s role on the world stage.

However, Meloni’s participation in CPAC drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders in Italy, especially following a controversial gesture by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, which some interpreted as a Nazi salute. Calls for her to withdraw from the event grew after Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally (RN) party, distanced himself from CPAC over the controversy.

Elly Schlein, leader of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party, condemned Meloni’s association with the event, stating, "She should disassociate herself from this extremist gathering. She has remained silent about Trump’s attacks on Ukraine and the European Union, failing to stand up for Italy and European interests."

Despite these criticisms, Meloni defended her stance, emphasizing that transatlantic ties would remain strong under a Trump administration. "The United States and Europe will continue to stand together under Trump's leadership," she assured.

Her remarks come at a time when global politics is witnessing a shift toward right-wing leadership, with figures like Modi playing a key role in shaping international alliances and conservative governance.