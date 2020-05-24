Image Source : AP Italy COVID-19 deaths exceed 32,700, total 229,327 confirmed cases

The total death toll due to novel coronavirus has claimed more than 32,700 lives in Italy. As of today, Italy's death toll stood at 32,735, bringing the total number of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, so far to 229,327, according to the latest figures. A total of 119 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in the country.

The number of recoveries rose to 138,840, an increase of 2,120 compared to Friday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,570 to 57,752, according to the Civil Protection Department, Xinhua reported.

Of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 572 are being treated in intensive care, a decrease of 23 compared to Friday, and 8,695 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 262 over the past 24 hours.

The remaining 48,485 people -- or 84 per cent of those who have tested positive -- are in isolation at home without or with only mild symptoms.

(With IANS Inputs)

