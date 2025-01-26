Israeli women soldiers reunite with their families after 477 days in captivity, emotions flow | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ISRAEL DEFENCE FORCES/ X ACCOUNT Israeli soldiers with family members

After Hamas released four women Israeli soldiers on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted their reunion videos with family members after 477 days in captivity. Hamas on Saturday released four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19, who were captured following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack that escalated into a major war in the region. Following their release, the four Israeli soldiers smiled and gave the thumbs-up from a stage in Palestine Square. The gesture became significant as they were surrounded by armed, masked militants on either side. Importantly, the previously released hostages said they were held in brutal conditions and forced to record propaganda videos.

While they were released after more than a year in captivity, hundreds of people cheered in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, where they were watching the drama unfold on a big-screen television.

In a post on X, the IDF earlier said, "Today, as part of these ongoing efforts, we welcomed home four more Israeli hostages after 477 days in Hamas captivity. Our mission is not over until every single hostage comes home."

As the excitement in Israel was palpable, TV stations were filled with live reports from smiling news anchors and reporters interviewing ecstatic friends and relatives of the hostages.

Later, as a part of the exchange deal, Israeli authorities announced that they released 200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday.

After the Palestinian prisoners were released, buses carrying them made their way from Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank toward Jerusalem and the city of Ramallah, where crowds of relatives and supporters awaited their return.

About the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed in the ceasefire's first phase to a gradual release of 33 hostages in Gaza in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Three hostages were released previously during this truce in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The truce and release of hostages have sparked both hope and fear among Israelis. Many worry that the ceasefire could collapse before all the hostages return or that those released will arrive in poor health. Others worry that the number of captives who have died is higher than expected.

