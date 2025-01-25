Israel denies to allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Hamas releases another hostage

Follow us on Image Source : AP Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel on Saturday said it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Hamas releases Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held in captivity. Confirming the Israeli stand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Yehoud was supposed to have been released Saturday, as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Notably, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, who crossed into Israeli territory with IDF and ISA forces.

In exchange for the release of its soldiers by Hamas, Israel was supposed to free 200 prisoners, which included 121 prisoners serving life sentences, according to a list released by Hamas. The list also indicates that 70 would be expelled from Gaza and the West Bank but did not specify where. Some of the most notorious militants being released include Mohammad Odeh, 52, and Wael Qassim, 54, both from east Jerusalem.

They were charged with carrying out a series of deadly Hamas attacks against Israelis, including a bombing at a cafeteria at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 2002 that killed nine people, including five US citizens.

Earlier, Israel's army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in a televised statement confirmed that the released hostages were in Israeli hands and on their way home. He also criticised what he called the “cynical” public display of the young women by Hamas before their release.

Notably, the four captive female Israeli soldiers were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City after them were paraded in front of a crowd.

He also added that Israel remains concerned about the fate of the two youngest hostages — Kfir and Ariel Bibas — and their mother Shiri. Kfir Bibas marked his second birthday in captivity earlier this month.