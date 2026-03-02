Israeli strikes hit Gandhi Hospital in Tehran; videos show chaos and damage inside

Tehran:

Israeli air strikes hit Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian news agency ISNA reported. The incident took place on the second day of a joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, launched after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier strikes.

"Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital was attacked by Zionist-American air strikes," ISNA said in its report. Separate accounts from Iranian news agencies Fars News Agency and Mizan also shared video footage purportedly from inside the hospital, showing debris scattered across floors near wheelchairs, indicating damage caused by the attack.

Videos show chaos and damage inside

Videos circulating on social media captured scenes of panic and confusion outside Gandhi Hospital in Tehran after it was struck during the latest wave of US-Israel airstrikes on the Iranian capital.

Footage shot earlier in the day showed visible structural damage to the hospital building on Gandhi Street, with shattered windows and debris strewn across the entrance. In separate clips shared by Tasnim News Agency, nurses were seen carrying infants in their arms as they hurriedly evacuated hospital wards amid blaring alarms.

Other videos showed people running in different directions, some shouting for their relatives as smoke rose in the background. The full extent of casualties at the hospital was not immediately known.

Police station hit by strikes

Iranian media also reported that a police station in a city on the outskirts of Tehran was hit by strikes on Sunday (March 1), killing an unspecified number of people, with others said to be trapped under debris.

"Following the enemy attack on the city of Rey, the Rey Police Headquarters building and nearby residential buildings were hit," the Tasnim news agency reported. "According to initial reports, a number of citizens were martyred, and some were trapped under the rubble."

Iranian state television said on Sunday evening that it had been targeted by strikes after a series of powerful blasts rattled Tehran, though it was not knocked off the air. "The technical team is assessing the damage," said the broadcaster, which was also targeted during Iran’s 12-war with Israel in June.

The United States and Israel launched heavy strikes across Iran on Sunday, hitting ballistic missile sites and destroying warships as the military campaign intensified after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Powerful blasts shattered windows nationwide and sent thick plumes of smoke over Tehran. Iranian authorities said more than 200 people have been killed since the strikes began, including Khamenei and several senior leaders.

