Israeli forces begin withdrawing from key Gaza corridor as part of the ceasefire deal with Hamas

An Israeli official on Sunday said the forces have begun withdrawing from a key Gaza corridor as a part of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. The development comes hours after Hamas-led militants released three Israeli hostages, and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

Will the ceasefire be extended beyond six-week?

The hostages' emaciated condition and scenes of Hamas forcing them to speak in a staged release ceremony sparked outrage in Israel and could increase the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire beyond its current six-week phase.

Netanyahu has previously signalled he would resume the war, even if that meant leaving dozens of remaining hostages in Hamas captivity.

Before a crowd of hundreds, armed Hamas fighters led Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, onto a stage to make public statements before handing them over to the Red Cross.

The three civilian men were among about 250 people abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

They appeared in much poorer physical condition than the previous 18 hostages released during the ceasefire that began January 19.

Later Saturday, Israel began releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners, some of whom also appeared gaunt and weak. The Red Crescent said seven of those released were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Hostages' condition sparks concern

The hostages' emaciated condition and the public statements — a departure from previous hostage releases where the captives were not made to speak — sparked outrage in Israel.

“Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with great severity, and the condition of the three hostages who were released this morning with even greater severity," said Gal Hirsch, the Israeli prime minister's coordinator for hostages.

