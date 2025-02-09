Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry, says 'He's got enough problems with his wife'

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Trump and Prince Harry have had a strained relationship.

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the country, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke Sussex’s immigration status. Trump cleared that he will "leave him alone as he has got enough problems with his wife". The remarks come amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said that he admired Harry’s estranged elder brother, Prince William, and called him a “great young man”. The two had met privately in Paris during the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in December 2024, a meeting that stood in stark contrast to Trump's strained relationship with Harry and his wife.

Prince is "whipped" by Meghan: Trump

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Trump. Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan.

"I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, the New York Post reported. The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has called into question Harry's honesty in his US visa application, citing admissions in Harry's autobiography Spare about his past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation said, "Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry," the New York Post reported. The conservative think tank has also suggested that Harry may have received favourable treatment from the Biden administration after he and Meghan relocated to California in 2020, following their departure from the British royal family, a move widely known as "Megxit", the report added.