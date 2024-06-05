'Badhaai Ho!': Israel's Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi for securing third term in Lok Sabha Elections

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing victory for the third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!" Israel PM said in a message on social media.
Earlier today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing victory. In a social media post, he wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections."
Further, he underscored the soaring influence of India in the global perspective and stressed how "Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs".
India Lok Sabha Elections results
The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.
Further, the Ukrainian President expressed hope that the relations between India and Ukraine will be fostered under the leadership of PM Modi. "I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.
