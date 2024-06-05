'Badhaai Ho!': Israel's Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi for securing third term in Lok Sabha Elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Israel PM Netanyahu with PM Modi

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing victory for the third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!" Israel PM said in a message on social media.

Earlier today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing victory. In a social media post, he wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections."