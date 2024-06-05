'We remain committed to deepening ties...': PM Modi to Meloni after Italy PM wishes him for electoral victory

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, extended gratitude to his Italian counterpart,Giorgia Meloni, for congratulating him on his third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. "Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good," PM Modi replied to Meloni.

Hours after PM Modi delivered a victory speech at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the Italian PM took to social media and extended her warmest wishes. She stressed that she is certain that both India and Italy will work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.

The BJP, whose candidates had contested in the name of Modi, won or was ahead in 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha. BJP's key allies TDP and JD(U) were leading or winning 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively. With the support of its other allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was on course to reach the 272-majority mark.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' PM Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him. "I extend my warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him. "Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he wrote on X.

Also Read: India's neighbouring Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutanese leaders congratulate PM Modi on victory of NDA coalition