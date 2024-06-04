India's neighbouring Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutanese leaders congratulate PM Modi on victory of NDA coalition

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi showing victory sign after NDA alliance registers victory in Lok Sabha Elections

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him. "I extend my warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India, he added.

Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' congratulated his Indian counterpart on the electoral success of his party-led alliance. "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India," he said in a post on X.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him. "Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he wrote on X.

The BJP, whose candidates had contested in the name of Modi, won or was ahead in 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha. BJP's key allies TDP and JD(U) were leading or winning 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively. With the support of its other allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was on course to reach the 272-majority mark.

(Witn inputs from agency)

