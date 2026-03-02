Israel launches 'large-scale strikes' on 'heart of Tehran'; video shows fireballs and smoke in skies

Tehran:

The Israeli military said it launched "large-scale strikes" on Tehran on Monday (March 2), two days after the start of a US-Israeli campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military leaders. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli Air Force initiated a new series of strikes targeting what it described as "Iranian terror regime" sites in the heart of the Iranian capital, part of efforts to establish aerial superiority and press the offensive deep into Tehran.

"The Israeli Air Force... has begun an additional wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime at the heart of Tehran," the military said in a statement, quoted by AFP.

Strikes on 'heart of Tehran'

Israel's military has said it has launched another wave of attacks on Iran. "The Air Force, guided by military intelligence, has now launched another wave of strikes toward targets of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran," it said in a post on X.

This came after Israeli rescue services reported that missiles fired from Iran struck areas around Jerusalem on Sunday, wounding several people, while at least nine others were killed in a separate missile strike on Beit Shemesh, emergency services said.

Video shows fireballs, smoke in Tehran's skies

Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows balls of fire lighting up the night sky over western Tehran, followed by loud explosions and thick clouds of black smoke, as huge flames rise from a densely built area.

Videos captured on Monday show multiple blasts near Bagheri Township in the Chitgar area, highlighting the intensity of strikes in the western part of the Iranian capital.

US-Israel attacks Iran

The US and Israel launched heavy strikes across Iran on Sunday, targeting ballistic missile facilities and destroying warships in an expanding military campaign triggered by the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The bombardment sent shockwaves across the country, with explosions rattling buildings and thick plumes of smoke rising over Tehran. Iranian authorities said more than 200 people have been killed since the strikes began, including Khamenei and several other top leaders.

Vowing retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states. The US military said the counterstrikes led to the deaths of three American service members, marking the first confirmed US fatalities in the conflict.

Also Read: Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli base, IDF retaliates with airstrikes on Lebanese Capital

Also Read: US base in Baghdad hit, Bahrain Port on fire as Trump says Iran conflict may last weeks | VIDEO