Israel kills Hezbollah media relations chief in latest strike in central Beirut

Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
The Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammad Afif was killed in a strike in Ras Al-Nabaa Neighbourhood in Beirut. Apart from central Beirut, the Israeli warplanes also pounded southern suburbs where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 19:04 IST
hezbollah spokesperson killed in israeli strike
Image Source : REUTERS Hezbollah's media relation chief Mohammad Afif

In the latest development of escalation, Hezbollah's main spokesperson Mohammad Afif has been killed in an Israeli strike in central Beirut, Lebanon. The militant groups' members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said Afif was killed in the strike on Sunday. The strike hit the area where many people, who were displaced from Beirut's southern suburbs, had been seeking refuge.

Afif had been especially visible after Israel's military escalation in September and following the assassination of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. However, there was no evacuation order for the area published on the Israeli military spokesperson's account on social media platform X before the strike.

Lebanese broadcaster confirms Afif's death

While there was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah, the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed later confirmed that Afif was in the building and was killed. Meanwhile, the Lebanese health ministry said that the strike killed one and injured three. The Israeli military also denied commenting on the development. He managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for many years before becoming the Iran-backed group's media relations office. 

Israel bombards southern suburbs

Earlier in the day, the Israeli warplanes pounded the southern suburbs of Beirut after the military warned people to evacuate from several buildings. It must be noted here that the militant group has a strong presence in the area, which is known as the Dahiyeh. The strikes come when the Lebanese officials are considering a US-brokered cease-fire proposal.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

