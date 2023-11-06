PM Modi dials Iranian President, raises grave concerns and urges Israel and Palestine to restore peace

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (file)

Amid the escalating tension between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, where he raised grave concerns over the difficult situation in the Middle East. During the conversation, the Indian leaders said that terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives were serious concerns and underscored the early restoration of peace and stability. Both leaders agreed on the need for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important," PM Modi wrote on the social media platform, X.

Notably, the latest development came as more than 10,000 people including women and children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the day the Israeli Defence Forces started its operation- "Wipe out Hamas", according to the local health ministry. However, India TV not in the position to independently verify this claim amid the fact the Gaza health ministry is run by Hamas.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

